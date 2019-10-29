Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 943,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $31,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. 1,028,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,754. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $69,193.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,886.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $216,556. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

