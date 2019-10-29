Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

