Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 922,436 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 384.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 922,436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.29% of Devon Energy worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,662. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

