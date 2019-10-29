TC Pipelines, LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. 62,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. TC Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

