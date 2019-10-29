Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have fallen and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein earnings came in line but net sales fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter in row. The quarter is characterized by challenging retail backdrop in North America, unfavorable currency movements, soft margins and weakness in Kate Spade brand. Clearly, these compelled management to trim earnings forecast for fiscal 2020 and provide a disappointing first-quarter view. Softness in Kate Spade is likely to persist in the near term and may hurt Tapestry’s sales. Management expects Kate Spade comps to decline in high-teens rate during the first quarter based on the current traffic trend as well as product and merchandising challenges.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPR. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.46.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.87. 3,853,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,463. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

