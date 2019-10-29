Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tapestry by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tapestry by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Tapestry by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 256,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,068 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,540. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.