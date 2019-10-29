Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of NYSE:TGE opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

