Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

