Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 610,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $51.47.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

