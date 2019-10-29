Tael Market Cap Achieves $10.40 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Tael has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $679,068.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $34.91, $62.56 and $10.00.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.80 or 0.05592699 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046386 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031809 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,499,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

