T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

TTOO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.50 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.18.

TTOO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 397,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.21. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.94% and a negative net margin of 722.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

