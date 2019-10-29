T. Rowe Price Group Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. G.Research analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.00. G.Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.08 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

