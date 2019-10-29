Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 345 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Synthomer to a restricted rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (down from GBX 435 ($5.68)) on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 421.82 ($5.51).

Shares of Synthomer stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 284.40 ($3.72). The stock had a trading volume of 773,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 347.07. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.52 ($5.63).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

