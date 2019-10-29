Switcheo (SWTH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,556.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $6,556.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00214874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.01521426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

