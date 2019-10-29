SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Xilinx, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XLNX. Benchmark began coverage on Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $323,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,768. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Xilinx by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

