Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,604,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 1,686,574 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after buying an additional 531,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,300,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after buying an additional 290,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,866,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,059,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after buying an additional 475,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,764,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 1,078,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

