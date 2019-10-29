Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,604,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 1,686,574 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.10.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after buying an additional 531,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,300,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after buying an additional 290,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,866,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,059,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after buying an additional 475,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,764,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 1,078,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.
