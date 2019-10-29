Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43 to $2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $6.81 on Tuesday, hitting $220.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,442. Stryker has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.89.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,937 shares of company stock worth $10,702,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

