Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

