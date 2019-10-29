Strs Ohio Acquires 11,200 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $100.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

