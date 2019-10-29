Streamr DATAcoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.52 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, IDEX, Bancor Network and Binance. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $114,306.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.01489015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00113826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitForex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Coinone and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

