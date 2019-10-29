Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.07. 1,632,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

