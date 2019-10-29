Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 896 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in State Street by 34.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in State Street by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,488,000 after purchasing an additional 449,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of STT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,567. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.32 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,675.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $518,575. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.