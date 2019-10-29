Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $265,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,845.1% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,725. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

