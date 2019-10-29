Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.92. 312,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,688. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

