Strata-X Energy (CVE:SXE) Trading Up 22.2%

Strata-X Energy Ltd (CVE:SXE)’s share price was up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 48,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Strata-X Energy (CVE:SXE)

Strata-X Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in the United States and Africa. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serowe Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project that covers an area of approximately 680,000 acres located in the Kalahari Basin CSG fairway in the Republic of Botswana.

