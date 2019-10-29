Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WORK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,070,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,186. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,329.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,363.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

