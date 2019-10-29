Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $574,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,377.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,555 shares of company stock worth $2,620,824. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 292,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of -0.10. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

