Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,710. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.