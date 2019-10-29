Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 635,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

STOK opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.58). On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $693,057.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,539,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $19,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $10,994,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,792,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

