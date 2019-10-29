Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,036 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,809% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLPH. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 693,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,526. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

