Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “$39.00” Price Target for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.13.

HOG opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $43.69.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

