Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) a $105.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GrubHub to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock worth $756,263. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in GrubHub by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,007,000 after purchasing an additional 612,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in GrubHub by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after purchasing an additional 865,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,636,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in GrubHub by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,289,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,537,000 after purchasing an additional 120,444 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.