Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY19 guidance to $1.92-1.95 EPS.

Steven Madden stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

In related news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

