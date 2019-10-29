Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 589,977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,394,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

