Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,458,000 after acquiring an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,809,000 after acquiring an additional 208,897 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,259,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,828,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of BIP opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

