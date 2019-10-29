Stephens Inc. AR Sells 342 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Five Below were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $176,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five Below by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,241,000 after acquiring an additional 126,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.37.

FIVE opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.18. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

