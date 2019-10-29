Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8,950.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,703 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 98,058 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 920,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

QAI stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.