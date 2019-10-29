Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

