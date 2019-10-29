Stephens Inc. AR Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 221.7% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETY opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

