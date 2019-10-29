Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 466.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 463.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,753,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 64.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 739,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

