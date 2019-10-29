State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 68,600 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,517,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,204. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

