State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 488,600 Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 488,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Symantec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Symantec by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,037,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after buying an additional 291,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $227,048.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Symantec in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

