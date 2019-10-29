State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $12.05 Million in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Dover by 1.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.84.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $104.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.