State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $166.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.09 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

