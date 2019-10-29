State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.12 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 23.4% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 29.4% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 19.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,593,285.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Cfra lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of CUBE opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

