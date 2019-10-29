State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $268.95.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

