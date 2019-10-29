State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 7.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen set a $58.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

