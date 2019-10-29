State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 118,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

