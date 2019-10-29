State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 452.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 127,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

