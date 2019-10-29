State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.80 Million in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Upwork Inc has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -38.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hayden Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $232,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 110,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $1,699,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,811 shares of company stock worth $29,280,075 in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.